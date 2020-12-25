Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Secretary for National Heritage & Cultural Mrs. Nosheen Javaid Amjad offering... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Secretary for National Heritage & Cultural Mrs. Nosheen Javaid Amjad offering Fateha on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Mazar-e-Quaid Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-251220 KARACHI: December 25 - Federal Secretary for National Heritage & Cultural Mrs. Nosheen Javaid Amjad offering Fateha on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP APP75-251220