Federal Secretary for National Heritage & Cultural Mrs. Nosheen Javaid Amjad offering Fateha on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Mazar-e-Quaid
APP75-251220 KARACHI: December 25 - Federal Secretary for National Heritage & Cultural Mrs. Nosheen Javaid Amjad offering Fateha on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam at Mazar-e-Quaid. APP
APP75-251220