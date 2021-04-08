Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS chairing the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS chairing the 3rd meeting of technical committee on regulatory framework for treatment and rehabilitation of drug dependents Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-080421 ISLAMABAD: April 08 – Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani (TI) / PAS chairing the 3rd meeting of technical committee on regulatory framework for treatment and rehabilitation of drug dependents. APP ALSO READ Federal Secretary Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS chairing the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Ministry of Narcotics Control RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Secretary Akbar Durrani (TI)/PAS chairing the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) at the Ministry of Narcotics Control Japan provides Rs. 6 billion for improvement of water treatment in Faisalabad Secretary for Narcotics Control, Capt. (R) Akbar Hussain Durrani chairing the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting on appropriation account for the financial year 2018-19...