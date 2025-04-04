Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry participated in a high-level review meeting at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, to ensure clean water, improved sanitation, and infrastructure development across Rawalpindi division
