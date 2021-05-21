Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz
APP93-210521 MULTAN: May 21 - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

