Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz Fri, 21 May 2021, 10:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP93-210521 MULTAN: May 21 - Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk Shahbaz. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pakistan holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Eidgah Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing to different civil society rallies on aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people at Chowk... People from different walks of life participating in protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people in front of Press Club People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people Paid Advertisements