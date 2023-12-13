Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Dr Arshad Muhammad are giving a briefing to the media about the performance of the department at Ombudsman office

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Dr Arshad Muhammad are giving a briefing to the media about the performance of the department at Ombudsman office
APP19-131223 LAHORE: December 13 - Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Dr Arshad Muhammad are giving a briefing to the media about the performance of the department at Ombudsman office. APP/AMI/TZD/FHA
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Dr Arshad Muhammad are giving a briefing to the media about the performance of the department at Ombudsman office
APP19-131223
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services