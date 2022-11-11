PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minster for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman in a bilateral meeting with Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Center the joint agency of WTO and UN Fri, 11 Nov 2022, 10:23 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP27-111122 SHARM EL-SHEIKH: November 11 - Federal Minster for Climate Change, Senator Sherry in a bilateral meeting with Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Center the joint agency of WTO and UN.APP/ABB APP27-111122 SHARM EL-SHEIKH: