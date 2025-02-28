13.8 C
Federal Ministers for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah jointly chair a meeting in Islamabad on 28th February 2025, discussing preparations for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in 2026.

APP76-280225 ISLAMABAD: February 28 – Federal Ministers for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah jointly chair a meeting in Islamabad on 28th February 2025, discussing preparations for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in 2026.
