APP77-280225

ISLAMABAD: February 28 – Federal Ministers for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah jointly chair a meeting in Islamabad on 28th February 2025, discussing preparations for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in 2026. APP/ABB/FHA