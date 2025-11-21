Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at the 122nd Session of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Córdoba, Spain,highlighting Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and prosperous olive economy
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.