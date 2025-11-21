Friday, November 21, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at the 122nd Session of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Córdoba, Spain,highlighting Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and prosperous olive economy

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at the 122nd Session of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Córdoba, Spain,highlighting Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and prosperous olive economy
APP38-211125 CÓRDOBA: November 21 – Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at the 122nd Session of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Córdoba, Spain,highlighting Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and prosperous olive economy .APP/MAF/FHA/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing the World Olive Day celebration at the 122nd Session of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Córdoba, Spain,highlighting Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and prosperous olive economy
APP38-211125
CÓRDOBA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan