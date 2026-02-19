Friday, February 20, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with Member Science, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi and other officials from PAEC, NORI and PBM at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI

Federal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with Member Science, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi and other officials from PAEC, NORI and PBM at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI
APP52-0226 ISLAMABAD: February 19 - Federal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with Member Science, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi and other officials from PAEC, NORI and PBM at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI. APP/ABB
70
Federal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with Member Science, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi and other officials from PAEC, NORI and PBM at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI
APP52-0226
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister (PA&SS), Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, in a group photo with Member Science, Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi and other officials from PAEC, NORI and PBM at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH), NORI
APP53-0226
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan