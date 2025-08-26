Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Federal Minister of Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with H.E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar.

APP51-260825 DOHA: August 26 - Federal Minister of Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with H.E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar. APP/IQJ/ABB
DOHA: August 26 – 
