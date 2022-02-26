PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March Sat, 26 Feb 2022, 7:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP19-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 - Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP24-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 – Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing during Huqooq-e-Sindh March at Ubauro Bypass. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP20-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 – Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP21-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 – Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP22-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 – Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP23-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 Workers of PTI Sindh travelling and carrying banners during Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP19-260222 KAMU SHAHEED: February 26 – Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi addressing to Huqooq-e-Sindh March. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro