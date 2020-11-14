Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate ambulance service at Port Qasim
APP43-141120 KARACHI: November 14 - Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate ambulance service at Port Qasim. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP43-141120

ALSO READ  Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing during the inauguration of the ground breaking of Infrastructure Development Projects Port Qasim Industrial Zone at Port Qasim

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR