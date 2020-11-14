Home Photos General Coverage Photos Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi cutting the ribbon to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate ambulance service at Port Qasim Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 8:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-141120 KARACHI: November 14 - Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate ambulance service at Port Qasim. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP43-141120 ALSO READ Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing during the inauguration of the ground breaking of Infrastructure Development Projects Port Qasim Industrial Zone at Port Qasim RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi inaugurating the ground breaking of Infrastructure Development Projects Port Qasim Industrial Zone at Port Qasim Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing during the inauguration of the ground breaking of Infrastructure Development Projects Port Qasim Industrial Zone... ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Shift in...