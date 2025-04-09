Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.

APP43-090425
LAHORE: April 09 – Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visiting the Freight wagon train after inaugurated a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station. APP/MTF/TZD/ABB
