Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.

APP42-090425 LAHORE: April 09 - Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.
4
Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.
LAHORE: April 09 –
Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.

LAHORE: April 09 – Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visiting the Freight wagon train after inaugurated a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station. APP/MTF/TZD/ABB

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.
LAHORE: April 09 – Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi viewing after inaugurated a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station. APP/MTF/TZD/ABB
Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station.
LAHORE: April 09 – Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi talking the media persons after inaugurated a new freight train at Lahore Cantt Railway Station. APP/MTF/TZD/ABB
