Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari was called on by Charge d’ Affairs of Tajkistan H.E Mr. Shafiev Saidjon.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari was called on by Charge d' Affairs of Tajkistan H.E Mr. Shafiev Saidjon.
APP23-030524 ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 - Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari was called on by Charge d' Affairs of Tajkistan H.E Mr. Shafiev Saidjon.
Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari was called on by Charge d' Affairs of Tajkistan H.E Mr. Shafiev Saidjon.
APP23-030524
ISLAMABAD: MAY 03 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services