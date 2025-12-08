Monday, December 8, 2025
Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, meets Mr. Frederic Ribieras, CEO of GE Vernova’s Hydro Power, to discuss energy initiatives

APP54-081225 ISLAMABAD: December 08 – Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, meets Mr. Frederic Ribieras, CEO of GE Vernova's Hydro Power, to discuss energy initiatives. APP/IJQ/TZD/SSH
APP54-081225
ISLAMABAD
