20.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with Minister of State Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju, is meeting with Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with Minister of State Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju, is meeting with Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh
APP39-210325 ISLAMABAD: March 21 - Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with Minister of State Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju, is meeting with Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh. APP/ABB
18
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, along with Minister of State Mr. Abdul Rehman Kanju, is meeting with Mr. Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director, World Bank Group experts, and IFC Country Manager Zeeshan Sheikh
APP39-210325
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan