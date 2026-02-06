Saturday, February 7, 2026
APP24-060226 ISLAMABAD: February 06 – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, meets Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Ms. Coco Ushiyama, in Islamabad. APP/MAF/ABB/SSH
APP24-060226
ISLAMABAD
