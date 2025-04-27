Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, inaugurates the road carpeting project at Khokha Bazaar, Sahiwal, under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Saraken Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ initiative
