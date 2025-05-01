27.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah addressing the Labour Convention organized by the PML-N Labour Wing on the occasion of International Labour Day at Al-Hamra

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah addressing the Labour Convention organized by the PML-N Labour Wing on the occasion of International Labour Day at Al-Hamra
APP35-010525 LAHORE: May 01 - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah addressing the Labour Convention organized by the PML-N Labour Wing on the occasion of International Labour Day at Al-Hamra. APP/AMI/TZD
52
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah addressing the Labour Convention organized by the PML-N Labour Wing on the occasion of International Labour Day at Al-Hamra
APP35-010525
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan