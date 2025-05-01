Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmad Shah addressing the Labour Convention organized by the PML-N Labour Wing on the occasion of International Labour Day at Al-Hamra
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.