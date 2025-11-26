Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Visiting Gilgit Cardiac...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Visiting Gilgit Cardiac Hospital.

APP49-261125 GILGIT: November 26 - Federal Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Visiting Gilgit Cardiac Hospital. APP/IQJ/ABB
10
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Visiting Gilgit Cardiac Hospital.
APP49-261125
GILGIT: November 26 –
Federal Minister for Planning Development Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Visiting Gilgit Cardiac Hospital.
APP50-261125
GILGIT: November 26 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurating the new Engineering Faculty at Karakoram International University. APP/IQJ/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan