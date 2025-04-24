29.4 C
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurates the International Centre of Excellence for Sirah Studies and opens the International Sirah Conference at International Islamic University

APP60-240425 ISLAMABAD: April 24 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurates the International Centre of Excellence for Sirah Studies and opens the International Sirah Conference at International Islamic University. APP/ABB
APP60-240425
ISLAMABAD
