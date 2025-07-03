HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP meeting, which approved six education sector projects worth Rs. 19.253 billion

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP meeting, which approved six education sector projects worth Rs. 19.253 billion
APP52-030725 ISLAMABAD: July 03 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP meeting, which approved six education sector projects worth Rs. 19.253 billion. APP/ABB
8
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP meeting, which approved six education sector projects worth Rs. 19.253 billion
APP52-030725
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chairs CDWP meeting, which approved six education sector projects worth Rs. 19.253 billion
APP53-030725
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan