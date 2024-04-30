Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting with Chinese enterprises working in Pakistan to discuss their challenges and recommendations for CPEC Phase II projects.

- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with the Consul General of Japan HATTORI Masaru at CM House.
- Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi in a group photo with Yang Yundong, Consul General, Zhang Hao, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, during his visit to Chinese Consulate Karachi.
- Sindh Chief Member Syed Murad Ali Shah meets with Ambassador of European Union, Dr. Riina Kionka at CM House.
- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of education department at CM House.
- EU ambassador visits Sindh to witness, scale assistance flood hit areas
Pakistan's National News Agency