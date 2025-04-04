Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chairing the Civil Services Reform Committee meeting, constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss a comprehensive restructuring plan for transforming Pakistan’s bureaucracy to address contemporary challenges
