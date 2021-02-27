Federal Minister For Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presiding a high-level meeting with HESO official along with MNAs, MPAs and PTI leaders at HESCO chief office
APP10-270221 HYDERABAD: February 27  Federal Minister For Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presiding a high-level meeting with HESO official along with MNAs, MPAs and PTI leaders at HESCO chief office. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP10-270221

APP11-270221