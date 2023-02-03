Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at SIDCL

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at SIDCL
APP61-020223 KARACHI: February 02 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at SIDCL. APP/ABB
<em>Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at SIDCL</em>
APP61-020223 KARACHI:
<em>Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at SIDCL</em>
APP60-020223 KARACHI: February 02 – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal visiting Sindh Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (SIDCL). APP/ABB

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visiting Command and Control Center of Green Line BRTS at Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) office

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visiting Command and Control Center of Green Line BRTS at Sindh Infrastructure Development...

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during his visit to HBL's Innovation Center.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during his visit to HBL’s Innovation Center.

Ms. Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director called on the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.

Ms. Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director called on the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal expressing his remarks on Digital PSDP Round Table conference

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal expressing his remarks on Digital PSDP Round Table conference

National task force to be established for the protection of women: Ahsan Iqbal

National task force to be established for the protection of women: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing the Graduation of NSTP’s Hatch 8 Pre-incubation Programme Cohort 3.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing the closing session of international conference on "Nation Building in Pakistan: Prospects and Challenges".

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing the closing session of international conference on “Nation Building in Pakistan: Prospects and Challenges”.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal presenting a copy of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) Report to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal presenting a copy of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) Report to Prime...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal presenting a copy of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) Report to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal presenting a copy of Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (4RF) Report to Prime...

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the CEO summit & launch of bestselling book “100 Performing CEO's & Companies of Pakistan”at a local hotel

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the CEO summit & launch of bestselling book “100 Performing CEO’s &...

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal being presented with memento during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal being presented with memento during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and...

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing as a chief guest at "Advances in Civil and Construction Engineering Conference" 2022 at a private university

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing as a chief guest at “Advances in Civil and Construction Engineering Conference” 2022 at...