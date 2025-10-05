Sunday, October 5, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing awards during ceremony in connection with Teachers’ Day

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing awards during ceremony in connection with Teachers' Day
APP10-051025 LAHORE: October 05 - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing awards during ceremony in connection with Teachers' Day. APP/AMI/TZD
3
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing awards during ceremony in connection with Teachers' Day
APP10-051025
LAHORE
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal distributing awards during ceremony in connection with Teachers' Day
APP11-051025
LAHORE 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan