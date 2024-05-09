Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Vice Foreign Minister of China H.E. Sun Weidong at China Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

- A vendor busy in cleaning and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup.
- A worker busy in preparing traditional food item “sajji” to attract the customers outside restaurant.
- Kanz-ul-Madaris board grand convocation held
- Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iqbal meeting with representatives of China Development Bank (CDB).
- DG NADRA Regional Head Office Quetta Muhammad Kashi Iqbal listening issues of public at open court (Khuli Khechari) organized on special directive of PM at New Zarhoon Road.
Pakistan's National News Agency