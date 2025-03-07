17.1 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)
APP82-070325 ISLAMABAD: March 07 – Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS). APP/ABB
10
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)
APP82-070325
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)
APP83-070325
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, chair the first meeting of the committee formed by the Prime Minister to review the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS)
APP84-070325
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan