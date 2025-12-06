Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition stall during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre.

APP18-061225 LAHORE: December 06 - Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition stall during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre. APP/AMI/FHA
6
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition stall during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre.
APP18-061225
LAHORE: December 06 –
Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition stall during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre.
APP19-061225
LAHORE: December 06 – Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal in a group photograph with participants during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre. APP/AMI/FHA
Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, visits an exhibition stall during the closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre.
APP20-061225
LAHORE: December 06 – Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a closing ceremony of IAPEX 2025 at the Expo Centre. APP/AMI/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan