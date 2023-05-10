Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo with recipient students of Prime Minister electric wheelchairs distribution scheme ceremony

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo with recipient students of Prime Minister electric wheelchairs distribution scheme ceremony
APP58-100523 ISLAMABAD: May 10 - Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo with recipient students of Prime Minister electric wheelchairs distribution scheme ceremony. APP/FHA
Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo with recipient students of Prime Minister electric wheelchairs distribution scheme ceremony
APP58-100523 ISLAMABAD:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Research and Strategic Block of the National University of Modern Languages

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Research and Strategic Block of the National University of...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing the Foreign Media

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing the Foreign Media

Ms Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme addressing inaugural session of Annual National Conference on Social Protection

Ms Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme addressing inaugural session of Annual National Conference...

Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance...

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain giving electric wheel chair to a disabled student during launching ceremony under Prime Minister Electric Wheelchair Scheme for students

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain giving electric wheel chair to a disabled student during launching ceremony under Prime Minister...

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing CPEC projects here in Islamabad on May 03, 2023. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, the Chief Economist, of PD CPEC, Senior specialists CPEC secretariat, representatives of the various ministries and divisions, officials of the Pakistan embassy in China, officials of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, and other stakeholders

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing CPEC projects here in...

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met with the delegation from Oman

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met with the delegation from Oman

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met with the delegation from Oman

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique met with the delegation from Oman

Federal Minister Javed Latif is holding a press conference at PID Office Garden Town

Federal Minister Javed Latif is holding a press conference at PID Office Garden Town

President PFUJ Afzal Butt and General Secretary of CDA Chaudhry Yasin welcoming chief guest Federal Minister Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Labour Day seminar at National Press Club

President PFUJ Afzal Butt and General Secretary of CDA Chaudhry Yasin welcoming chief guest Federal Minister Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector at Finance Division