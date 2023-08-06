Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)

Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)
APP21-060823 LAHORE: August 06 - Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA
Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)
APP21-060823 LAHORE: August 06 -. APP/AHF/TZD/FHA
Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)
APP22-060823 LAHORE: August 06 – Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal watching a documentary at ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC ). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA
Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC)
APP23-060823 LAHORE: August 06 – Student performer’s Cultural show at ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting of Education Research Commission

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting of Education Research Commission

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing in the International Development Partners during an Islamic Relief National Conference on Floods 2022: One-Year-On - Resilient Pakistan: Rhetoric to Reality

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing in the International Development Partners during an Islamic Relief National Conference on...

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing in the International Development Partners during an Islamic Relief National Conference on Floods 2022: One-Year-On - Resilient Pakistan: Rhetoric to Reality

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addressing in the International Development Partners during an Islamic Relief National Conference on...

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the 4th Meeting of National Committee for Implementation of UNCRPD, Incheon Strategy & Other International Commitments Pertaining to Disability at the Ministry of Human Rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chaired the 4th Meeting of National Committee for Implementation of UNCRPD, Incheon Strategy & Other...

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Maulana Asad Mehmood in a meeting with H.E. Mohammad Bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transport and Telecommunication, The Kingdom of Bahrain, to discuss cooperation in postal service and road networks

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Maulana Asad Mehmood in a meeting with H.E. Mohammad Bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transport and...

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E Ms. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at...

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative UNDP called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division