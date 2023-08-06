PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC) Sun, 6 Aug 2023, 5:23 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP21-060823 LAHORE: August 06 - Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at a ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA APP21-060823 LAHORE: August 06 -. APP/AHF/TZD/FHA APP22-060823 LAHORE: August 06 – Federal minister for planning and development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal watching a documentary at ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC ). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA APP23-060823 LAHORE: August 06 – Student performer’s Cultural show at ceremony 4th policy making competition (PMC). APP/AHF/TZD/FHA