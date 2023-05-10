PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Research and Strategic Block of the National University of Modern Languages Wed, 10 May 2023, 7:21 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP32-100523 ISLAMABAD: May 10 - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Research and Strategic Block of the National University of Modern Languages. APP/TZD/FHA APP32-100523 ISLAMABAD: Sponsored Ad