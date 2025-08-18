Monday, August 18, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the launching ceremony of...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the launching ceremony of the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0

APP56-180825 ISLAMABAD: August 18 - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the launching ceremony of the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0. APP/IQJ/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal addressing at the launching ceremony of the URAAN AI Techathon 1.0
APP56-180825
ISLAMABAD: August 18 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan