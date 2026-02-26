Friday, February 27, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks
APP35-260226 ISLAMABAD: February 26 – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks. APP/ABB/SSH
69
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks
APP35-260226
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnesses the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks
APP36-260226
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan