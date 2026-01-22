Friday, January 23, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo
APP62-220126 ISLAMABAD: January 22 – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo. APP/TZD/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik in a meeting with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo
APP62-220126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan