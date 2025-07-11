Friday, July 11, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with H.E...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with H.E Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with H.E Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan
APP17-110725 ISLAMABAD: July 11 - Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with H.E Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. APP/MAF/FHA
9
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with H.E Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan
APP17-110725
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan