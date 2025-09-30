Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFederal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik had a farewell meeting at...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik had a farewell meeting at his office with the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. Neil Hawkins.

APP62-300925 ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik had a farewell meeting at his office with the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. Neil Hawkins. APP/FHA
17
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik had a farewell meeting at his office with the outgoing Australian High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. Neil Hawkins.
APP62-300925
ISLAMABAD: September 30 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan