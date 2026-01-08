Thursday, January 8, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation
APP39-080126 ISLAMABAD: January 08 - Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation. APP/TZD/ABB
2
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation
APP39-080126
ISLAMABAD
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, holding presser regarding the performance of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and overall political situation
APP40-080126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan