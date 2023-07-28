Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Haji Sajid Hussain Turi offers Dua for the peace and prosperity of the country and the successful conclusion of Youm e Ashura

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Haji Sajid Hussain Turi offers Dua for the peace and prosperity of the country and the successful conclusion of Youm e Ashura
APP02-280723 PARACHINAR:July 28 - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Haji Sajid Hussain Turi offers Dua for the peace and prosperity of the country and the successful conclusion of Youm e Ashura. APP/ABB
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Haji Sajid Hussain Turi offers Dua for the peace and prosperity of the country and the successful conclusion of Youm e Ashura
APP02-280723 PARACHINAR:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman talking to media after unveiling the Pakistan's First National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman talking to media after unveiling the Pakistan’s First National Adaptation Plan for Climate Change

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al -Malki call on Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique at Ministry of Aviation

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al -Malki call on Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique...

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula calls on Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique at Ministry of Aviation

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula calls on Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique at Ministry of Aviation

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Service Maulana Asad Mehmood is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana

Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Service Maulana Asad Mehmood is addressing a public gathering during groundbreaking ceremony for dualization of a road from...

Engineer Prof. Saleem Ahmed Tabsum is giving Lifetime Achievement and National Excellence Award to Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal

Engineer Prof. Saleem Ahmed Tabsum is giving Lifetime Achievement and National Excellence Award to Federal Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal

Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting addressing a press conference

Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting addressing a press conference

Marriyum launches online registration process for artists’ health insurance

Marriyum Aurangzeb Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting addressing a press conference

Country’s economy needs political stability: Senator Siddiqui

azam nazeer tarar-ecp

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar addressing an important press conference

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, flanked by Mr. Hashim Notezai Minister of State for Energy addressing a press conference at National Press Club

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, flanked by Mr. Hashim Notezai Minister of State for Energy addressing a press conference at...