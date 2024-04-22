APP56-220424
ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.
