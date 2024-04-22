Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.
APP55-220424 ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain receives the President of Iran H.E. Dr. Syed Ebrahim Raisi. APP/IQJ/TZD/FHA
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.
APP55-220424
ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.

APP56-220424
ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain shaking hand with his counterpart after signing MOU between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan.
APP57-220424
ISLAMABAD: April 22 – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain signing MOU on cooperation between the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development of Pakistan. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services