Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).
APP07-101123 KARACHI: November 10 - Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).
APP07-101123
KARACHI: November 10 – 
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).
APP08-101123
KARACHI: November 10 –
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah chairing meeting at Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB).
APP09-101123
KARACHI: November 10 – Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah visiting Quaid-e-Azam Academy. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services