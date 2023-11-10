Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.
APP05-101123 KARACHI: November 10 - Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.
Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.
APP04-101123
KARACHI: November 10 – Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture, Syed Jamal Shah laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. 
Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.
APP05-101123
KARACHI: November 10 – 
Federal Minister For National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah addressing to the media persons at Mazar-e-Quaid.
APP06-101123
KARACHI: November 10 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah offering Fatheha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services