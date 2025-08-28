Thursday, August 28, 2025
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi attends a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture

APP52-280825 ISLAMABAD: August 28 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi attends a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture. APP/TZD/SSH
7
APP52-280825
ISLAMABAD
