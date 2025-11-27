Thursday, November 27, 2025
-Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi addressing the opening ceremony of “Indonesian Book Corner” at National Library of Pakistan.

APP41-271125 ISLAMABAD: November 27 -Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi addressing the opening ceremony of "Indonesian Book Corner" at National Library of Pakistan. APP/TZD/ABB
ISLAMABAD: November 27 
