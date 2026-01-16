Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second ten-day Inter-provincial Residential Program for Young Writers, at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.