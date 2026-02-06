Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi meets British-Pakistani politician and Alba Party Chairperson Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK cultural cooperation and engaging overseas Pakistani youth with their cultural heritage in Islamabad
