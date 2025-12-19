Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.
