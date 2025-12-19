Friday, December 19, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureFederal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.

APP47-191225 ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.
APP47-191225
ISLAMABAD: December 19 – 
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.
APP46-191225
ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with H.E. Ms. Sattoriyon Mattubakhon Amonzod, Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, and ambassadors from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, and other countries, inaugurate the Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival Week. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.
APP48-191225
ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with H.E. Ms. Sattoriyon Mattubakhon Amonzod, Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, visits the stalls during the two-day Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, addresses the Tajikistan cultural delegation on the first day of its official visit to Pakistan during the two days Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa.
APP49-191225
ISLAMABAD: December 19 – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, serves a special Tajikistan rice dish to H.E. Ms. Sattoriyon Mattubakhon Amonzod, Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, on the first day of her official visit to Pakistan during the two-day Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival at Lok Virsa. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA/SSH
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan