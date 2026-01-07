Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomePhotosNational PhotosFederal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal...
PhotosNational Photos

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated first digitalised health care programme at Gokina

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated first digitalised health care programme at Gokina
APP60-060126 ISLAMABAD: January 06 - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated first digitalised health care programme at Gokina. APP/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated first digitalised health care programme at Gokina
APP60-060126
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan