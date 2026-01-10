Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal unveiling a plaque to inaugurate 1st Digitized Healthcare Center of city under the Federal Healthcare Digitalization Program
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.