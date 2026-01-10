Saturday, January 10, 2026
APP33-100126 KARACHI: January 10 -Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal unveiling a plaque to inaugurate 1st Digitized Healthcare Center of city under the Federal Healthcare Digitalization Program. APP/SDQ/ABB
APP33-100126
KARACHI
